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Honda NX500 E-Clutch Launched at ₹7.43 Lakh: Full Details inside

Honda NX500 E-Clutch Launched at ₹7.43 Lakh: Full Details inside

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the NX500 with Honda E-Clutch technology at ₹7.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced Honda’s E-Clutch technology on the NX500 adventure touring motorcycle in India. Bookings for the updated model have commenced through Honda BigWing dealerships across the country with prices starting at ₹7,43,900 (ex-showroom) effective from May 11, 2026.

The addition of the E-Clutch system marks an update to the mid-size adventure tourer aimed at reducing rider effort during daily commuting and long-distance touring. The electronically controlled system manages clutch engagement during starting, gear shifts and stopping reducing the need for continuous manual clutch operation. Riders can also manually override the system whenever required.

Honda states that the E-Clutch setup has been designed to assist riders in urban traffic conditions as well as during extended highway rides where repeated clutch use can contribute to rider fatigue. Despite the automated assistance, the motorcycle continues to retain manual gear shifting through its conventional 6-speed transmission.

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Powering the NX500 is a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with the 6-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to deliver low and mid-range torque while maintaining linear power delivery across higher RPM ranges. The motorcycle continues with its steel diamond frame setup along with Showa Separate Function Fork-Big Piston upside-down front suspension and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock.

Braking duties are handled by dual front disc brakes and a rear disc brake supported by dual-channel ABS. The NX500 rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel configuration which remains suited for mixed road and touring usage.

The motorcycle also comes equipped with a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT instrument display featuring Honda RoadSync connectivity. The system supports smartphone-based navigation, call alerts and music controls. Other standard equipment includes Honda Selectable Torque Control and full LED lighting.

The updated Honda NX500 E-Clutch is available in two colour options – Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White.

With the introduction of the E-Clutch system, the NX500 joins Honda’s growing line-up of motorcycles globally to feature electronically assisted clutch technology which is intended to simplify operation without eliminating manual rider input completely.

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