Tangerang (Indonesia): The Honda RS SUV has made its global debut at the GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) 2021 in a concept form. In its production guise, the Honda RS SUV, when launched in India, will rival the mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

The Honda RS SUV will be first launched in the Indonesian market. Also, the Honda RS SUV marks the introduction of the RS variant on an SUV model for the first time for Honda Indonesia. The Honda models with a sportier character wear the RS badge. At present, models like the Honda Brio, Honda Mobilio, Honda City hatch and Honda Civic have an RS variant in the Indonesian market.

The Honda RS SUV concept has been developed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific Company in collaboration with the Honda team in Indonesia. The concept model features a very sporty grille with a prominent Honda badge and RS logo. The grille is flanked by sharply-designed LED headlamps. Even the LED tail lamps look quite unique. The blacked-out A and B pillars, and ORVMs, and dual-tone roof provide a sporty touch to the SUV.

Honda has not revealed the interiors of the Honda RS SUV concept yet. However, in its production avatar, the vehicle will get features like touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, digital instrument panel and ventilated front seats, among others.

There is no word regarding the technical specifications of the Honda RS SUV concept either. But being an RS model, we can expect this mid-size SUV to employ a powerful engine. It might be over 4,300mm in length.