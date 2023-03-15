Home

Car And Bike

Honda Shine 100 Motorcycle Launched at Rs 64,900: Check Features, Design and Other Details

Honda Shine 100 Motorcycle Launched at Rs 64,900: Check Features, Design and Other Details

The new Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India starting at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom). The company has mentioned that this is an introductory price tag, thus likely to be increased in the future.

Honda Shine 100 Launched in India: Honda 2-Wheelers India on Wednesday launched its all new Honda Shine 100 commuter motorcycle which will go on sale in the Indian market soon. The new Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India starting at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom). The company has mentioned that this is an introductory price tag, thus likely to be increased in the future. This will be the company’s second major launch in 2023 after the Activa H-Smart. This new bike would be sold alongside the Livo and CD110 motorcycles but will slot below the Shine 125.

People will to buy the all new Shine 100 can book their bikes right from today (March 15).Production will start from next month, and deliveries will begin from May 2023.

You may like to read

Launching the all-new Honda Shine 100, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Shine is the most popular and trusted motorcycle brand in its category. Today we unveil Honda’s all new 100cc motorcycle – Shine 100 which is designed and built to refortify the Shine legacy. Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India. We are proud to present a robust, reliable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle for customers in the basic commuter category. As we launch the Shine 100, we continue to prioritize the needs and aspirations of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations in every step of this journey.”

Watch Honda Shine 100 Launch Video Here:

FEATURES OF NEWLY LAUNCHED HONDA SHINE 100 CC

The new Honda Shine 100 will be launched in India 5 colour options — Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. The new Shine 100 motorcycle gets a ground clearance of 168 mm and a seat height of 786 mm. The Shine 100 is powered by an all-new air-cooled, 99.7cc, single-cylinder engine good for 7.6hp and 8.05Nm at 6,000rpm. The new Honda Shine 100 will have a long seat with low ride height. The new Shine 100 is OBD-2 compliant and is capable of running on E20 fuel (petrol with 20 percent ethanol blend). The new bike’s fuel pump is positioned outside the fuel tank and it comes with an auto choke system. It produces 7.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The all news Honda Shine 100 will have a halogen headlight, side-stand inhibitor, combined braking system. The new Shine 100 also has a class-leading turning radius of 1.9 meters. HMSI is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.