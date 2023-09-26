Home

Car And Bike

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched in India | Check Features, Price and Other Details

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched in India | Check Features, Price and Other Details

Honda SP125 Sports Edition is powered by a 123.94cc single-cylinder BS 6, OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine, capable of producing

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched in India

Honda SP125 Sports Edition: The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday introduced the SP125 Sports Edition in India. The latest HMSI bike will cost Rs 90,567 in Delhi (ex-showroom). Interested buyers must note that the SP125 Sports will be found at all Honda Red Wing dealerships nationwide for a limited time, and bookings are already underway. The Sports Edition model features a vivid LED headlamp and a fully digital instrument console that will display the gear position indicator and various mileage-related data.

Trending Now

Commenting on the launch of the Honda SP125 Sports Edition, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of the new Honda SP125 Sports Edition. With its bold appeal and modern equipment, it is here to offer you an experience that is Beyond Advanced. We believe that the new Sports Edition of the SP125 will remain a popular choice among the customers and set new benchmarks in its segment.”

You may like to read

Here are some of the interesting features of the SP125 Sports Edition:

The SP125 Sports Edition will cost Rs 90,567 in Delhi (ex-showroom

The SP125 Sports Edition at all Honda Red Wing dealerships nationwide for a limited time

The model gets a sporty aura through its distinctive and sharp design.

It is powered by a 123.94cc single-cylinder BS 6, OBD2-compliant PGM-FI engine.

The bike’s sporty essence is conveyed through the bold tank design, matte muffler cover, and upgraded graphics complemented by the fresh vibrant stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels.

It will come in two color options: Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic.

The Sports Edition model features a vivid LED headlamp

It is powered by a 123.94cc single-cylinder BS 6, OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine, capable of producing

8kW of power and 10.9 Nm of torque.

8kW of power and 10.9 Nm of torque. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) offers a special 10-year warranty package for the bike,

consisting of a three-year standard warranty and an optional seven-year warranty.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES