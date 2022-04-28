New Delhi: Honda Cars is all set to raise the curtain from its most anticipated New City e:HEV, India’s Supreme Electric Hybrid, next week. Those who are interested must note that the bookings for the new hybrid model are already underway. According to the reports, the deliveries are expected to begin in May. The new City hybrid is expected to be launched on May 4.Also Read - Good News! Audi Set to Unveil New Version of A8 in India, Bookings to Open In Next Few Days
Ahead of the launch, the first batch of the car has arrived at the dealerships. As far as the pricing is concerned, the autocar India expects the new Honda City hybrid to be launched between ₹22 lakh-25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Earlier this month, Honda had revealed the technical details of the new City e:HEV. Also Read - Baleno 2022: New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched. Check Price, Other Features Here
Key Features And Details:
- Bookings of the new City hybrid began from April 14
- Honda had earlier announced that the launch and start of the sales of the new City e:HEV will be in May
- The City e:HEV is developed under the concept of “Ambitious Sedan”
- The City e:HEV is equipped with advanced hybrid driving technology and embodies supremacy in its every detail, ranging from its style, performance, space, comfort, connectivity, and safety
- The new City hybrid features the company’s unique self-charging
- Highly efficient Two motor e- CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with an advanced Lithium-ion Battery, and an Engine linked direct coupling Clutch
- The model uses three driving modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Drive, and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration.