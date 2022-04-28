New Delhi: Honda Cars is all set to raise the curtain from its most anticipated New City e:HEV, India’s Supreme Electric Hybrid, next week. Those who are interested must note that the bookings for the new hybrid model are already underway. According to the reports, the deliveries are expected to begin in May. The new City hybrid is expected to be launched on May 4.Also Read - Good News! Audi Set to Unveil New Version of A8 in India, Bookings to Open In Next Few Days

Ahead of the launch, the first batch of the car has arrived at the dealerships. As far as the pricing is concerned, the autocar India expects the new Honda City hybrid to be launched between ₹22 lakh-25 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Earlier this month, Honda had revealed the technical details of the new City e:HEV. Also Read - Baleno 2022: New Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched. Check Price, Other Features Here

Key Features And Details: