Honda Two-Wheeler Sales Rise 12% in May 2026

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported total sales of 5,18,777 units in May 2026 compared to 4,65,109 units sold during the same month last year. The company recorded a 12% year-on-year increase in overall sales.
According to the company’s monthly sales data, domestic sales stood at 4,59,611 units in May 2026 up from 4,17,250 units in May 2025. This represents a 10% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.
On the export front, HMSI shipped 59,166 units during the month compared to 47,859 units exported in May 2025. Export volumes grew by 24% year-on-year.
The latest figures indicate that domestic sales continued to account for the majority of Honda’s total monthly volumes, while exports contributed more than 59,000 units during the reporting period.
The company did not provide a model-wise sales breakup for May 2026.
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