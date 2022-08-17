Honda Activa Premium Edition: Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India have officially revealed the new Activa Premium Edition on its websites and social media channels. The company also recently released teaser images of the same showcasing the model’s distinct golden inserts. Built based on the existing Activa 6G, the new Premium edition gets subtle changes on the outside. However, not much information is available about the upcoming Active G Premium editions as of yet.Also Read - MG Motor Teases Design of Next-generation MG Hector | Watch Video

Introducing the new Activa Premium Edition with a glamorous look that will turn heads, wherever you go. pic.twitter.com/jrQAH0jmMC — Honda 2 Wheelers (@honda2wheelerin) August 16, 2022

Also Read - 2023 Honda CR-V: 5 Main Features, Will Give Competition To These Powerful Cars

Honda Activa Premium Edition design, features

The updates include a new Gloss Metallic Navy Blue shade, Golden coloured wheels, Golden accents at the front, 3D Gold lettering on the panels, and a new polished Brown seat with a matching floorboard panel.

The plastic and seat upholstery are now finished in a shade of brown while the rear grab handle is now finished in body colour in place of silver.

The base of the front suspension and the drivetrain cover is now finished in black.

In addition, the scooter has full metal body, more floor space and longer seat for added comfort.

It also comes with increased wheelbase and high ground clearance.

The Activa Premium is expected to retain the same mechanicals as the standard Activa.

The standard Activa 6G is powered by the 109 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 7.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 8.84 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm and is paired to a CVT transmission.

It is reported to have enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, start/stop, integrated starter generator for silent crank up, front telescopic suspension with 12-inch wheel, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, external fuel filler cap, and DC LED headlamp.

Honda Activa Premium Edition Price

Honda has not yet revealed prices for the new Activa Premium Edition. The Prices for the Activa range are between Rs 72,400 – Rs 74,400, and the price for the Activa 6G Premium edition is expected to start from Rs 78,000. Also Read - Electric Vehicles - What Does an Electric Future Look Like?

Honda Activa Premium Edition Launch and Rivals

The new Honda Activa 7G is expected to hit the showrooms in late 2022 around the festive season. Once launched in India, the scooter will take on the rivals like the TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure+, and Hero Maestro Edge 110.

Since its launch more than 2 decades back, the Activa, the country’s largest selling scooter, has come a long way. From being criticised time and again for not going as per the trend, the Activa is, now, 1 of the most advanced and feature loaded scooters out there.