Tokyo: Honda Motor Company has unveiled a couple of advanced future safety technologies that it is currently developing to attain its goal of realising ‘zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050’.Also Read - Honda unveils new Amaze, Civic; launch in next fiscal

The first among the advanced future safety technologies is AI-powered ‘Intelligent Driver-Assistive Technology’ providing assistance that is suited to the ability and situation of each individual to reduce driving errors and risks, helping the driver achieve safe and sound driving. The other is the ‘Safe and Sound Network Technology’ that connects all road users, both people and mobility products, through telecommunications, making it possible to predict potential risks and help people avoid such risks before collisions actually occur.

Honda has been pursuing research and development of safety technologies from the perspective of both hardware and software. The company will provide Honda SENSING 360, a recently announced omnidirectional safety and driver-assistive system, to all models to go on sale in all major markets by 2030. Moreover, Honda will continue working to expand the application of a motorcycle detection function and further enhance the functions of its ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system).

Honda will also continue its research in expanding the application of motorcycle safety technologies and offering of safety education technologies (Honda Safety EdTech). Through these initiatives, Honda will strive to reduce global traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by half by 2030.

The company’s next-generation driver assist technology will offer operational assist, cognitive assist and attentiveness assist features. In operational assist, the vehicle will offer AI-based assist to reduce drifting and prevent a delay in operations. With regard to cognitive assist, the vehicle will communicate risks with visual, tactile and auditory sensations. So far as attentiveness assist is concerned, the vehicle will help reduce driver fatigue/drowsiness.