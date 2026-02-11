Home

Honda’s January Numbers Reveal 29% Rise in Two-Wheeler Sales

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sold 5.74 lakh units in Jan 2026, up 29% YoY. Domestic sales were 5.19 lakh, exports 54,832. FY26 YTD sales stand at 52.53 lakh units.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported total sales of 5,74,411 units in January 2026, registering a 29% year-on-year increase compared to January 2025.

The January figures include 5,19,579 units sold in the domestic market and 54,832 units exported. The company’s monthly performance reflects higher volumes compared to the same period last year across both domestic and overseas markets.

For the year-to-date (YTD) period of FY26 (April 2025 to January 2026), HMSI recorded cumulative sales of 52,53,205 units. Of this, 47,23,979 units were sold domestically, while exports stood at 5,29,226 units.

