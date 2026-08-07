Honda’s July sales report is out, Here’s what you need to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sold 5.43 lakh two-wheelers in July 2026, up 5% YoY. Exports surged 35% to 66,498 units, while domestic sales reached 4.76 lakh.

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has reported total sales of 5,42,934 two-wheelers in July 2026 registering a 5% year-on-year increase compared to 5,15,378 units sold during the same month last year.

The company’s domestic sales reached 4,76,436 units in July 2026 up 2% from 4,66,331 units recorded in July 2025. Export performance saw a sharper increase with shipments rising 35% YoY to 66,498 units compared to 49,047 units exported during the corresponding month last year.

Domestic and Export Sales

The July 2026 sales figures indicate that domestic demand remained relatively stable while exports contributed a significant share of the overall growth. Out of the total 5.42 lakh units sold during the month, domestic sales accounted for over 4.76 lakh units whereas exports crossed the 66,000-unit mark.

The export business continued to post stronger year-on-year growth than the domestic market recording a 35% increase during the month.

FY27 Sales Performance (April–July 2026)

For the first four months of FY27 (April to July 2026) HMSI recorded cumulative sales of 21,54,596 units.

Domestic sales during the April–July 2026 period stood at 18,89,975 units compared to 16,95,324 units in the corresponding period last year.

Exports continued to record stronger momentum during the financial year reaching 2,64,621 units between April and July 2026. This marks a 35% increase over the 1,95,206 units exported during the same period in FY26.

July 2026 Sales

* Total Sales: 5,42,934 units (July 2026) vs 5,15,378 units

* Domestic Sales: 4,76,436 units vs 4,66,331 units

* Exports: 66,498 units vs 49,047 units

FY27 (April–July 2026) Sales

* Total Sales: 21,54,596 units vs 18,90,530 units

* Domestic Sales: 18,89,975 units vs 16,95,324 units

* Exports: 2,64,621 units vs 1,95,206 units