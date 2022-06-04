New Delhi: If you are planning to buy a brand-new car, then the month of June is to get your dream vehicle as Honda and Tata Motors are offering “June Discount Offers” on their cars. If you want to buy a Honda car, then you can save a maximum of Rs 27,400. At the same time, you can get a discount of up to 60 thousand on Tata Motors cars. This includes exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, and cash discount offers.Also Read - Sensex Rebounds 1,200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 16,100. Metal, Auto Stocks Rally

So, Let's Learn More About The Discounts Being Offered On Honda And Tata Motors Cars.

New Honda Amaze: Discount Rs 27400

New Honda Amaze is offering a Rs 5000 cash discount along with Rs 5000 exchange discount, Rs 7000 loyalty exchange bonus, and Rs 5000 corporate discount. Overall, you are getting a total discount of Rs 27400 on the New Honda Amaze. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV Max Launched at Rs 17.74 Lakh: Check Specifications, Range And Other Features

New Honda Amaze has been given a huge boot space of 420 liters and this car is available in 1.2 liter i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine option. Talking about its petrol version, it generates power of 89bhp and peak torque of 110Nm. At the same time, the diesel engine generates power of 99bhp and peak torque of 200Nm.

Talking about the price, its starting price is Rs 6.56 lakh.

Honda City 4th Generation: Discount Rs 12000

Honda City 4th Generation is giving a total discount of Rs 12,000 which includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 thousand and a loyalty exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 thousand. These offers are being given only on the petrol version.

Talking about the basic price, the fourth-generation Honda City car is available for Rs 9.94 lakh, which comes with 7 speed CVT transmission and 1.5 liter i-VTEC engine.

In this, you get a 5-speed manual transmission in addition to the mileage of 10 km / l. In the safety features, it gets anti-lock braking system, ABD, airbags, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Honda Jazz: Discount Rs 25947

Honda Jazz is offering a discount of up to Rs 25947. There is a cash discount of up to Rs 5000 or the option of FOC accessories worth Rs 5947. On the other hand, you will get a discount of up to Rs 5,000 in exchange discount and up to Rs 7,000 discount on an exchange offer. You also get a discount of Rs 5000 on the customer loyalty bonus.

Honda WR-V: Discount Rs 27000

Honda WR-V is offering a discount of Rs 27000 in the month of June. There is an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5000, and a loyalty exchange bonus of Rs 7000. Along with this, a cash discount of Rs 5000 is also available.

Tata Harrier: Discount Rs 60000

Tata Harrier scores well in terms of looks, performance, and dynamics. This car has 6-speed manual gear. Also, automatic transmission is also present in the market. A discount of Rs 60,000 is available on Tata Harrier. In this discount, up to Rs 40 thousand exchange offer is available, and a corporate discount up to Rs 20 thousand.

Tata Safari: Discount Rs 40000

Tata is offering a discount of Rs 40 thousand on Tata Safari. Tata Safari is a three-row SUV that is powered with the same 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Harrier. However, unlike the Harrier, there are no corporate benefits on the Safari available this month.

Tata Tiago: Discount Rs 31500

Tata Tiago is offering a discount of Rs 31500. Tata Tiago is a small car from the house of Tata Motors. It is available with a 1.2 liter petrol engine. Tata Tiago is considered very good in terms of safety, comfort, and practicality. Currently, Tata is offering a discount of Rs 31,500 on the Tiago. In this, a discount of Rs 21,500 is available on the XM and XT variants, while a discount of Rs 31,500 is available on the XZ model.

Tata Tigor: Discount Rs 31500

Tata Tigor is available with a discount of Rs 31500. The lower model XE and XM models of the car are getting a discount of Rs.21,500. While the XZ variant is getting an extra discount of Rs 10,000. You can get a total discount of 31500 on this car. As with the Tiago, the Tigor’s CNG variant gets no discounts.

Tata Nexon: Discount Rs 6000

Tata Nexon offers Rs 6000 off on petrol variants. At the same time, its diesel variant is getting a discount of up to Rs 10,000. However, there is no discount on its EV version. Nexon is powered by two engine options – a 120hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 110hp, 1.5-litre diesel motor. There are no discounts on the EV versions of the Nexon.