Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Review: Everyday’s Road Bike?

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is priced at Rs. 2.92 (ex-showroom) has a 399 cc 6 Speed Manual engine, and weighs 171.2 kg.

Published: January 29, 2024 6:36 PM IST

By ankit dubey ankit dubey

Here is the detailed first ride review on Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. In this video we will tell you everything about new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 looks, design, features, technology, engine, performance, ride, handling, price & of course will give you a better verdict on whether you should buy 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

