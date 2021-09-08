New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has launched a new variant — Platinum(O) diesel 7-seater — of the Alcazar. Priced at Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hyundai Alcazar Platinum(O) diesel 7-seater is Rs 15,000 cheaper than the Hyundai Alcazar Platinum(O) diesel 6-seater. The Hyundai Alcazar 6/7-seater SUV rivals the likes the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.Also Read - Tata Motors' Domestic PV Sales Increase 51 Per Cent in August 2021
Hyundai Alcazar Variants Explained
The Hyundai Alcazar is available in six variants — Prestige, Prestige(O), Platinum, Platinum(O), Signature and Signature(O). While Prestige, Platinum and Signature are manual options, Prestige(O), Platinum(O) and Signature(O) are automatic versions. Also Read - GST Effect: Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & Safari prices slashed by up to INR 2.17 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar Engine & Transmission
The Hyundai Alcazar comes with a couple of engine options — 2.0-litre petrol MPi and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi. The petrol mill develops 159PS of maximum power and 191Nm of peak torque. The diesel motor is good for 115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. With both engines, you get 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter choices. Also Read - 2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire crashes with Tata Safari; new DZire proves its structural safety
New Hyundai Alcazar Platinum(O) Diesel 7-Seater
The Platinum(O) diesel was earlier offered in a 6-seater layout only. The launch of the Platinum(O) diesel 7-seater means that among all the automatic variants (be it petrol or diesel), Platinum(O) diesel is the only one available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.
The Platinum(O) diesel 7-seater gets all the features that are available with the Platinum(O) diesel 6-seater, like trio-beam LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Cognac brown and black seat upholstery, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, six airbags and voice-enabled panoramic sunroof.
Hyundai Alcazar Price
Below are the variant-wise Hyundai Alcazar prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hyundai Alcazar Petrol
- Prestige 7-seater MT – Rs 16.30 lakh
- Prestige 6-seater MT – Rs 16.45 lakh
- Prestige(O) 6-seater AT – Rs 17.93 lakh
- Platinum 7-seater MT – Rs 18.22 lakh
- Platinum(O) 6-seater AT – Rs 19.56 lakh
- Signature 6-seater MT – Rs 18.71 lakh
- Signature 6-seater MT Dual Tone – Rs 18.86 lakh
- Signature(O) 6-seater AT – Rs 19.85 lakh
- Signature(O) 6-seater AT Dual Tone – Rs 20 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar Diesel
- Prestige 7-seater MT – Rs 16.53 lakh
- Prestige 6-seater MT – Rs 16.68 lakh
- Prestige(O) 7-seater AT – Rs 18.01 lakh
- Platinum 7-seater MT – Rs 18.45 lakh
- Platinum(O) 7-seater AT – Rs 19.64 lakh
- Platinum(O) 6-seater AT – Rs 19.79 lakh
- Signature 6-seater MT – Rs 18.94 lakh
- Signature 6-seater MT Dual Tone – Rs 19.09 lakh
- Signature(O) 6-seater AT – Rs 20 lakh
- Signature(O) 6-seater AT Dual Tone – Rs 20.15 lakh