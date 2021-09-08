New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has launched a new variant — Platinum(O) diesel 7-seater — of the Alcazar. Priced at Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Hyundai Alcazar Platinum(O) diesel 7-seater is Rs 15,000 cheaper than the Hyundai Alcazar Platinum(O) diesel 6-seater. The Hyundai Alcazar 6/7-seater SUV rivals the likes the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.Also Read - Tata Motors' Domestic PV Sales Increase 51 Per Cent in August 2021

Hyundai Alcazar Variants Explained

The Hyundai Alcazar is available in six variants — Prestige, Prestige(O), Platinum, Platinum(O), Signature and Signature(O). While Prestige, Platinum and Signature are manual options, Prestige(O), Platinum(O) and Signature(O) are automatic versions. Also Read - GST Effect: Tata Tiago, Tigor, Hexa & Safari prices slashed by up to INR 2.17 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Engine & Transmission

The Hyundai Alcazar comes with a couple of engine options — 2.0-litre petrol MPi and 1.5-litre diesel CRDi. The petrol mill develops 159PS of maximum power and 191Nm of peak torque. The diesel motor is good for 115PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. With both engines, you get 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter choices. Also Read - 2017 Maruti Suzuki DZire crashes with Tata Safari; new DZire proves its structural safety

New Hyundai Alcazar Platinum(O) Diesel 7-Seater

The Platinum(O) diesel was earlier offered in a 6-seater layout only. The launch of the Platinum(O) diesel 7-seater means that among all the automatic variants (be it petrol or diesel), Platinum(O) diesel is the only one available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.

The Platinum(O) diesel 7-seater gets all the features that are available with the Platinum(O) diesel 6-seater, like trio-beam LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, puddle lamps with Hyundai logo projection, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Cognac brown and black seat upholstery, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system, six airbags and voice-enabled panoramic sunroof.

Hyundai Alcazar Price

Below are the variant-wise Hyundai Alcazar prices (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Alcazar Petrol

Prestige 7-seater MT – Rs 16.30 lakh

Prestige 6-seater MT – Rs 16.45 lakh

Prestige(O) 6-seater AT – Rs 17.93 lakh

Platinum 7-seater MT – Rs 18.22 lakh

Platinum(O) 6-seater AT – Rs 19.56 lakh

Signature 6-seater MT – Rs 18.71 lakh

Signature 6-seater MT Dual Tone – Rs 18.86 lakh

Signature(O) 6-seater AT – Rs 19.85 lakh

Signature(O) 6-seater AT Dual Tone – Rs 20 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar Diesel