Seoul: Hyundai Motor Company has launched two social media challenges with its global brand ambassador BTS to raise awareness about the importance of carbon neutrality. The challenges are part of the automaker's recently introduced 'Expecting Generation One' campaign to promote carbon neutrality and its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

As part of the challenges, social media users will dance and create unique content on different social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, to remind everyone about the importance of carbon neutrality and promote environmentally conscious behaviour needed to achieve it.

According to the automaker, the #Move4Gen1 dance challenge turns the idea of carbon neutrality into a series of easy-to-follow movements, demonstrated by BTS. The choreography features a '+' representing already generated carbon emissions and a '-' representing reduced carbon emissions that lead to a '0' representing net-zero carbon emissions to achieve carbon neutrality.

Further, in the #Pass2Gen1 challenge, participants will relay messages about what they want to pass on to Generation One, the first generation to live in a carbon-neutral era. BTS starts off the relay with ‘clean water’, ‘blue sky’, and ‘starlight’, and social media users will be given the opportunity to consider the legacy they would like to leave behind as a responsible present generation.

“Millennials and Gen Z will play a major role in establishing a carbon-neutral society so that future generations can thrive,” said Thomas Schemera, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division, Hyundai Motor Company.

“So, we’ve enlisted BTS and social media influencers to create synergy around this important cause,” he added.

The ‘Expecting Generation One’ global campaign was launched earlier this month to reinforce Hyundai Motor’s recent declaration to achieve net zero carbon in its products and global operations by 2045 through clean mobility, next-generation platforms, and green energy.