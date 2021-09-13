New Delhi: In case you are planning to bring home a Hyundai car, there is a piece of good news for you. Hyundai Motor India is providing benefits up to Rs 1,50,000 on select models in September 2021. The Hyundai Santro, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai i20 and Hyundai Kona Electric are among the automaker’s cars with mega offers this month. Have a look at the details below.Also Read - Top Cars Under Rs 5 Lakh With Best Mileage. Details Inside

Hyundai Santro

Also Read - Top EVs Under Rs 25 lakh in India - Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Tata Tiago-rival Hyundai Santro is priced between Rs 4,76,690 and Rs 6,44,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Depending on the variant, it has benefits up to Rs 40,000. Also Read - Honda City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz Have Offers Up To Rs 57,044 In September 2021. Here Are Complete Details

Discount – Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus – Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount – Rs 5,000

Total – Up to Rs 40,000

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Swift, is available in the price range of Rs 5,28,590 to Rs 8,50,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the basis of the variant you choose, the Nios has benefits up to Rs 50,000.

Discount – Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus – Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount – Rs 5,000

Total – Up to Rs 50,000

Hyundai Aura

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze-rival Hyundai Aura is offered in the price bracket of Rs 5,99,900 to Rs 9,36,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the variant, the compact sedan has benefits up to Rs 50,000.

Discount – Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus – Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount – Rs 5,000

Total – Up to Rs 50,000

Hyundai i20

The price of the Hyundai i20, which takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz, starts at Rs 6,91,200 and goes up to Rs 11,40,200 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The premium hatchback has benefits up to Rs 40,000 depending on the variant you select.

Discount – Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus – Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount – Rs 5,000

Total – Up to Rs 40,000

Hyundai Kona Electric

The MG ZS EV-rival Hyundai Kona Electric is priced between Rs 23,79,000 and Rs 23,97,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Kona Electric has a massive upfront discount of Rs 1,50,000.