Home

Car And Bike

Hyundai Creta 2024: From Horizontal Dashboard to Digital Cluster Screens, Check Latest Design of New SUV

Hyundai Creta 2024: From Horizontal Dashboard to Digital Cluster Screens, Check Latest Design of New SUV

Hyundai Creta: The bold front of the new Hyundai CRETA stands out with its new parametric black chrome grille and upright hood design displaying a strong, assertive and robust road presence.

The distinctive Quad beam LED headlamps and LED Horizon positioning lamps further compliment this SUV’s dynamic presence while enhancing front visibility.

Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday unveiled the new design of its eagerly awaited SUV – The new Hyundai CRETA. Marking its triumphant entry, the upcoming marvel by Hyundai redefines the essence of SUV adventure, infusing a fresh and captivating spirit into the world of modern SUVs. Brace yourselves for a premium driving experience like never before; the new Hyundai CRETA is gearing up to make a grand entrance soon.

Trending Now

Expressing excitement about the new designs, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We take great delight in presenting the avant-garde design renders and exciting direction of the forthcoming new Hyundai CRETA. By seamlessly blending Hyundai’s signature design language, ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ with cutting-edge technologies, the new Hyundai CRETA is once again set to revolutionize the SUV lifestyle in India. The new Hyundai CRETA promises to fulfil the dreams of those seeking a contemporary and adventurous SUV, boasting a robust stance and an authoritative presence on the roads. Rooted in Hyundai’s proven SUV DNA, this ground-breaking offering is poised to be the vanguard of your wanderlust.”

You may like to read

Aligned with Hyundai’s design philosophy of ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ the new Hyundai CRETA takes a bold leap, drawing inspiration from the rugged spirit of off-road adventures, travel and urban living. As it strives to surpass the outstanding achievements of its predecessor, new Hyundai CRETA aims to maintain its undisputed leadership in the SUV segment.

The bold front of the new Hyundai CRETA stands out with its new parametric black chrome grille and upright hood design displaying a strong, assertive and robust road presence. The distinctive Quad beam LED headlamps and LED Horizon positioning lamps further compliment this SUV’s dynamic presence while enhancing front visibility.

The bold front design creates an ensemble of distinct lines which is carried on the side as well. The distinctive side profile of the new Hyundai CRETA is further accentuated with an all new alloy wheel design which now gives a dynamic profile to the new Hyundai CRETA.

Turning heads from every angle, the rear profile boasts new Horizon connecting LED tail lamps, sporty new Spoiler design with an integrated LED stop lamp, a redesigned Tailgate and a bumper with a skid plate – a fusion of high-quality elements that enhance the new Hyundai CRETA’s futuristic demeanour. New horizon connecting LED tail lamps enhance the vehicle’s visibility from the rear during the night and an amalgamation of the all these features give the new Hyundai CRETA a distinct recognition from the back.

Bold and assertive on the outside, opulent on the inside; the new Hyundai CRETA features radiant and upmarket interiors with a new horizontal dashboard with seamlessly integrated infotainment and digital cluster screens, premium leatherette seats with modern graphics, leatherette door armrest covering, leatherette D-Cut steering wheel, leatherette wrapped gear shifter, rear headrest cushions, ambient lighting, rear seat two step recline function and much more. Along with the upmarket package, the interior of the new Hyundai CRETA offers ample roominess in the cabin for unmatched comfort and convenience.

This attention to detail showcases a seamless fusion of ground breaking technology and contemporary aesthetics, ensuring that the new Hyundai CRETA is not just a SUV but a visual and experiential masterpiece. Get ready to embark on a new era of SUV excellence!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.