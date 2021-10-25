New Delhi: When it comes to SUVs, the Hyundai Creta is an absolute favourite among Indians. It looks stylish, is loaded with features, has formidable specifications and most importantly, it belongs to Hyundai, a brand we all trust. Hyundai has now released the design sketches of the Hyundai Creta facelift, which is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2022. Here is what we know about the Hyundai Creta facelift 2022 as of now.Also Read - Hyundai Creta 2018 Facelift Spied Ahead of India Launch; Price, Launch Date, Images & Interior

At present, the second-gen Hyundai Creta is sold in India. It was launched here in March 2020. The design sketches of the new Hyundai Creta have been released by Hyundai Motors Indonesia. It will be a completely new model for the Indonesian market. However, it will be the maiden facelift of the second-gen Hyundai Creta for the Indian market.

The exterior design sketches make it clear that the Hyundai Creta facelift 2022 gets an updated front, which resembles that of the new Hyundai Tucson. There is a new 'Parametric Jewel' grille with integrated LED DRLs. The LED headlamps and the front bumper have been redesigned. The LED tail lamps and the rear bumper have been tweaked as well.

We are expecting the new Hyundai Creta 2022 to be introduced with more features inside the cabin. Among others, the ADAS might be added to the long list of features. The MG Astor, which is a direct rival of the Hyundai Creta, gets ADAS with 14 autonomous level 2 features. The Creta already boasts premium bells and whistles like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speaker Bose premium sound system and panoramic sunroof. Its Blue Link connectivity technology offers more than 50 features.

We are expecting the Hyundai Creta facelift 2022 to come with same engine and transmission options that are availavle with the current model — 1.4-litre Turbo-GDi petrol mill (140PS/242Nm) with 7-speed DCT, 1.5-litre petrol motor (115PS/144Nm) with 6-speed MT and IVT automatic, and 1.5-litre diesel engine (115PS/250Nm) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT torque converter.

The Hyundai Creta price currently hovers in the range of Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hyundai Creta 2022 might be priced a tad bit higher. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster.