New Delhi: The Hyundai Creta facelift has made its official debut at the GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) 2021. While this will be an altogether new model for the Indonesian market, we are calling it a facelift as we expect the same SUV to be launched in India in 2022 as the facelifted avatar of the second-generation Hyundai Creta, which is sold in our country. The Hyundai Creta facelift has taken design cues from the new Hyundai Tucson. Check out these new Hyundai Creta facelift images.Also Read - This Is The India-Bound 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift. Images Out

As you can see, the Hyundai Creta facelift has a completely new front. It is quite similar to what we have already seen on the new Hyundai Tucson. Also Read - Hyundai Creta Facelift 2022: What We Know So Far

The Hyundai Creta facelift features the automaker’s new ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille. There are new ‘Parametric Jewel’ LED DRLs, which seamlessly integrate with the grille. When the DRLs are turned off, it looks as if they are a part of the grille. Also Read - 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Looks Ravishing, India Launch Next Year. Images Inside

The new ‘Parametric Jewel’ grille on the Hyundai Creta facelift is flanked by redesigned LED headlamps, which have replaced the trio-beam LED headlamps. The front bumper has been refurbished.

The Hyundai Creta facelift is based on the same set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which are available with the current Hyundai Creta sold in India.

The Hyundai Creta facelift features blacked-out ORVMs and pillars. It gets a dual-tone roof. Also available is a panoramic sunroof.

There are slight modifications to the rear of the Hyundai Creta facelift as well. The tail lamps have been tweaked a bit. Even the tailgate has been redesigned. Like the front bumper, the rear bumper has been reworked as well.