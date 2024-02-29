Home

The upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will be available in two variants – N8 and N10, offering a range of features to cater to diverse preferences.

Hyundai CRETA N Line Bookings Officially Open; 1st Photos OUT Ahead Of Launch On March 11

Hyundai dealerships across the country have commenced accepting orders for the highly anticipated Creta N Line, the performance version of the recently launched Creta facelift. The prices for this exciting model are scheduled to be unveiled on March 11, 2024, generating a buzz among automotive enthusiasts. Customers eager to get their hands on the Creta N Line can secure their booking by depositing a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will be available in two variants – N8 and N10, offering a range of features to cater to diverse preferences. Mechanically, the Creta N Line will be powered by a robust 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering an impressive 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Creta N Line feature, engine

The vehicle will offer versatility in transmission with options including a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Moving on to the features, the Creta N Line is set to impress with its advanced technology offerings.

The SUV will boast a twin display setup, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, ADAS suite, 360-degree surround camera, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and ambient lighting. These features are designed to enhance the overall driving experience and provide both comfort and convenience to the occupants.

Hyundai Creta N Line exterior and interior

Hyundai Creta N Line features a sportier front end with a new grille, bumper assembly, and angular cuts

The headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lamps remain unchanged in the Creta N Line

Pronounced side skirts with red accents, N Line badging, and larger 18-inch wheels with lower profile tyres are seen in the Creta N Line

The rear of the Hyundai Creta N Line includes a larger roof-mounted spoiler, a sportier bumper with a diffuser, and a new colour option

The brake callipers in the Creta N Line are finished in red for added visual appeal

Commenting on the booking open announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we take pride in being the pioneers of providing futuristic technology and smart mobility solutions to the ever-discerning Indian customers. With the introduction of Hyundai CRETA N Line, we are all set to once again break the monotony in the industry. Hyundai’s N Line model range aims at fuelling dreams and aspirations of customers by inducing advanced, sporty and even more dynamic driving experiences. The sporty, dynamic and performance-inspired SUV, Hyundai CRETA N Line, will excite customers who are looking to make their everyday drive into a fun sporty drive. We are happy to announce the bookings open for the Hyundai CRETA N Line and are confident that we will further elevate fun driving experience for our customers.”

Hyundai Creta N Line- key points to remember

Creta N Line gets 160hp turbo-petrol engine with MT and DCT Gets two new colour options – blue and matte grey Bookings open for a token amount of Rs 25,000 Available in two variants – N8 and N10 Six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox

With the perfect blend of performance and technology, the Hyundai Creta N Line is poised to redefine the segment and set new benchmarks in the industry. Enthusiasts and potential buyers can look forward to experiencing the thrill of driving this dynamic vehicle, backed by Hyundai’s reputation for quality and innovation.

