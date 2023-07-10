Top Recommended Stories

Hyundai Exter SUV India Launched: Price Starts at Rs 6 Lakh | Check Live Updates

Hyundai Exter SUV India Launch: Hyundai has already announced the key features of the SUV that will included in the highly anticipated Hyundai Exter.

Updated: July 10, 2023 1:11 PM IST

By India.com Business Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Hyundai Exter SUV India Launch Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is all set to launch the Hyundai Exter SUV in a mega event on Monday. With the launch of the vehicle, Exter will go on to become the most affordable and smallest Hyundai SUV in India and is likely to serve as a direct rival to the likes of Citroen C3 as well as the Tata Punch. Ahead of the launch event, Hyundai has already revealed the external and internal design of the car.

Live Updates

  • 1:11 PM IST

    Hyundai Exter SUV Launch Live: Booking Opens at Rs 11,000

    Hyundai Exter SUV Launch Live Update: After launch of the SUV, bookings for the Hyundai Exter SUV are now open and you can make it either through Hyundai dealerships or the online portal. You just need to pay a booking amount of Rs 11,000.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    Hyundai Exter SUV: Check Interior Features

    8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Digital instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch coloured TFT MID

    Automatic climate control

    Semi-leatherette upholstery

    Dashcam with front and rear cameras and a 2.31-inch LCD display
    Cruise control

  • 1:01 PM IST

    Hyundai Exter SUV Launched: Starting Price at Rs 6 Lakh

    Hyundai Motor India has launched Hyundai Exter at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). However, this price is introductory at the moment.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    Hyundai Exter SUV: Safety Features

    Hyundai Motor India said it has equipped Hyundai Exter with over 40 advanced safety features which include headlamp escort function, auto headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera.

  • 12:57 PM IST

    Hyundai Exter SUV launch event begins: Check latest updates for price, features and other specifications

