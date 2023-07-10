Hyundai Exter SUV India Launched: Price Starts at Rs 6 Lakh | Check Live Updates

Home

Hyundai Exter SUV India Launch: Hyundai has already announced the key features of the SUV that will included in the highly anticipated Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Exter SUV India Launch Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is all set to launch the Hyundai Exter SUV in a mega event on Monday. With the launch of the vehicle, Exter will go on to become the most affordable and smallest Hyundai SUV in India and is likely to serve as a direct rival to the likes of Citroen C3 as well as the Tata Punch. Ahead of the launch event, Hyundai has already revealed the external and internal design of the car.

