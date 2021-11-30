Gurugram: Hyundai Motor India has announced the commencement of Hyundai Explorers, a unique drive expedition for its SUV customers across the country. The first chapter of Hyundai Explorers witnessed customers undertaking an expedition from Delhi to Rishikesh on November 26, 2021.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Floods: Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force, Find Out Customer Care Helpline Number Here

"At Hyundai, we have been breathing life into the dreams and aspirations of our customers with products that deliver authentic and exclusive experiences. Our range of leading SUVs – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Tucson and Kona Electric have sparked customer delight throughout their journey of living the Hyundai SUV Life. With Hyundai Explorers, we are offering our customers the chance to experience an exclusive expedition," Hyundai Motor India Sales, Marketing and Service Director Tarun Garg said.

"We understand that customers today are looking at brands that provide personalised experiences and create memories for a happy life. Hyundai Explorer is a reaffirmation towards Hyundai Motor India's brand campaign 'Beyond Mobility' that encapsulates the company's commitment and aspirations for the India of tomorrow. This drive is curated for SUV owners who love to explore and create new memories, experiencing epic adventures in their Hyundai SUVs," he added.

Hyundai Explorers has been conceptualised to give customers an authentic and exciting experience of being with Hyundai’s leading SUV range. Building on the company’s brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’, Hyundai Explorer is a step towards connecting people with quality time. With these new drive expeditions, Hyundai Motor India will curate a community of Hyundai SUV owners in India and bring to life the authentic experience of exploring India on and off the beaten path.

On November 26, 2021, the first chapter of Hyundai Explorers drive was flagged-off from Hyundai Motor India’s corporate headquarters in Gurugram. Covering a distance of 272km, 48 customers travelled in a convoy of Hyundai SUVs to Rishikesh, Uttrakhand. The 3-day/2-night drive expedition witnessed Hyundai SUV owners engaging in activities like river rafting, riverside yoga, and karaoke nights.