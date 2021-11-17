New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has reportedly discontinued the dual-tone variants of the Hyundai i20. The premium hatchback has six monotone colour options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Copper Metallic, Titan Grey and Fiery Red) and two dualtone (Polar White with Black roof and Fiery Red with Black roof).Also Read - N Line Share At More Than 10 Per Cent Of Hyundai i20 Sales

A report by carandbike has claimed that the Hyundai dealers in Mumbai and Delhi have confirmed to the publication that the automaker has axed all the dualtone variants of the Hyundai i20. Besides, the Hyundai dealers told carandbike that all the authorised dealers have been told to stop accepting bookings for the dualtone variants of the premium hatchback. Also Read - Mega Cash Discount, Exchange Bonus, Other Benefits On Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Santro In November 2021

However, Hyundai Motor India has not taken down the dualtone variants of the Hyundai i20 from its website yet. Their prices are still available on the automaker’s website. Also Read - Top 10 Cars With Major Festive Offers: Alto, Swift, Baleno, i20, Nios, Nexon, Harrier, Scorpio, City, Kwid

The engine options in the Hyundai i20 include 1.2-litre Kappa petrol (83PS/88PS of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque), 1.0-litre Kappa turbo-GDi petrol (120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque) and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (100PS of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque). The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol mill can be paired either with a 5-speed MT or an IVT automatic. The 1.0-litre Kappa turbo-GDi petrol motor has 7-speed DCT automatic and 6-speed iMT options. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine comes mated to a 6-speed MT only.

The Hyundai i20 is offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta(O) variants, which have as many as 24 sub-divisions in total based on the engine, transmission and colour combinations. Out of 24, 11 are dualtone options. The dualtone options are priced Rs 15,000 higher than their monotone counterparts.

Below are the variant-wise Hyundai i20 prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

1.2-litre Kappa Petrol

Magna MT – Rs 6,91,200

Sports MT – Rs 7,75,200

Sports MT DT – Rs 7,90,200

Sports IVT – Rs 8,77,200

Sports iVT DT – Rs 8,92,200

Asta MT – Rs 8,86,200

Asta MT DT – Rs 9,01,200

Asta(O) MT – Rs 9,41,200

Asta(O) MT DT – Rs 9,56,200

Asta iVT – Rs 9,88,200

Asta iVT DT – Rs 10,03,200

1.0-litre Kappa Turbo-GDi Petrol

Sports iMT – Rs 8,81,800

Sports iMT DT – Rs 8,96,800

Asta iMT – Rs 9,91,800

Asta iMT DT – Rs 10,06,800

Asta DCT – Rs 10,74,200

Asta DCT DT – Rs 10,89,200

Asta(O) DCT – Rs 11,25,200

Asta(O) DCT DT – Rs 11,40,200

1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel