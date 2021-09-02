New Delhi: Hyundai has launched the new i20 N Line in India at a starting price of Rs 9.84 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Hyundai i20 N Line is the maiden N Line model to be introduced in the country by the automobile manufacturer. With its design inspired by Hyundai’s motorsport legacy, the new i20 N Line boasts 27 unique features and a powerful 1.0-litre Turbo-GDi petrol engine. The Hyundai i20 N Line is sure to add more teeth to the Hyundai i20 portfolio to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.

The 1.0-litre Turbo-GDi petrol engine employed by the Hyundai i20 N Line develops 120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Hyundai claims that the new i20 N Line can accelerate from a standstill to 100kmph in 9.9 seconds. The claimed mileage for the i20 N Line iMT is 20kmpl and the i20 N Line DCT is 20.25kmpl. It comes with a retuned suspension for ‘more agile’ ride and handling. The exhaust note has also been retuned.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is being offered in a couple of variants — N6 and N8. While the N6 iMT is priced at Rs 9.84 lakh, the N8 iMT is available for Rs 10.87 lakh. The N8 DCT is going to set you back by Rs 11.75 lakh. All the prices are introductory, ex-showroom.

Among the notable exterior features of the new i20 N Line are chequered flag-inspired front grille, dual-tone front bumper, fog lamp chrome garnish, red front skid plate, red side sill garnish, front disc brakes with red calliper, twin-tip exhaust, tailgate spoiler, side wing spoiler and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo.

The cabin of the Hyundai i20 N Line gets exclusive features like chequered flag design faux leather seats with N logo, perforated faux leather-wrapped gear knob with N logo, three-spoke steering wheel with N logo, red ambient lighting system, paddle shifters and electrochromic IRVM. There are also new voice recognition commands for operating the sunroof and driver-side window, among others. Also available are features like a 10.25-inch HD AVN system, fully automatic climate control, wireless charger with cooling pad and Bose seven-speaker system.

So far as the colour options are concerned, there are four monotone shades — Thunder Blue, Fiery Red, Titan Grey and Polar White — and two dual-tone shades — Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

The new i20 N Line is available at Hyundai’s 188 signature dealerships across India. The automobile manufacturer is offering different Wonder Warranty options — 5-year/40,000km or 4-year/50,000km or 3-year/1,00,000km, free 3-year roadside assistance and 3-year Blue Link subscription — with the new i20 N Line.