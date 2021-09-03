New Delhi: Hyundai’s N Line range has debuted in India with the Hyundai i20 N Line being the first model to be introduced under it. While the Hyundai i20 N Line is available in a couple of variants, it has 27 unique features making it different from the standard Hyundai i20. Let us have a look at the variant-wise prices and bells and exclusive bells and whistles of the Hyundai i20 N Line.

For the uninitiated, the Hyundai i20 N Line comes with a sole 1.0-litre Turbo-GDi gasoline mill that is tuned to belt out 120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. The suspension setup of the car has been retuned and so has been its exhaust note.

Hyundai i20 N Line variant-wise prices

Hyundai has launched the Hyundai i20 N Line in N6 and N8 variants. The customers only have iMT option in the N6 variant. In comparison, the N8 variant has iMT as well as DCT options. Just for reference, the standard Hyundai i20 has Magna, Sports, Asta and Asta(O) variants.

Talking about the Hyundai i20 N Line prices, the N6 iMT costs Rs 9.84 lakh. The N8 iMT is priced at Rs 10.87 lakh. The N8 DCT is available for Rs 11.75 lakh. In case you are wondering, the standard Hyundai i20 is priced between Rs 6.91 lakh and Rs 11.25 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Be it the i20 N Line or the standard i20, the dualtone variants are priced Rs 15,000 over their monotone counterparts.

Hyundai i20 N Line Unique Features

Hyundai has loaded the Hyundai i20 N Line with as many as 27 unique features to make it stand apart from the standard Hyundai i20.

Taking inspiration from Hyundai’s motorsport DNA, the front of the i20 N Line has a chequered flag-inspired grille. The front also has a dualtone bumper, skid plate with red highlight and fog lamp with chrome garnish. The side sills have red highlights as well. There are new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo. The front disc brakes have red calipers. At the rear, you will come across a twin-tip exhaust, tailgate spoiler with side wings and a dark chrome strip connecting the tail lamps.

The Hyundai i20 N Line has black interiors with red inserts and red ambient lighting system. There is faux leather chequered flag design upholstery with N logo. The gear lever is wrapped with faux leather and has N logo. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel also has N logo. The car gets an electrochromic IRVM. The DCT option has paddle shifters as well.

While I have already mentioned that the i20 N Line has retuned suspension setup and exhaust note, it also gets rear disc brakes. Besides, there are new voice recognition commands for operating the electric sunroof and driver-side window. You can also get football score updates through it.