Home

Car And Bike

Hyundai To Launch Exter SUV Tomorrow, Here’s How To Watch Livestream And Other Details

Hyundai To Launch Exter SUV Tomorrow, Here’s How To Watch Livestream And Other Details

Hyundai India will reveal the SUV through an event scheduled for 12 pm on July 10 which will be telecast live on the company’s official YouTube channel.

Hyundai Exter SUV bookings are currently open. (Image: Twitter/@BunnyPunia)

Hyundai Exter SUV: South Korean automobile maker Hyundai is all set to launch the Exter SUV in India tomorrow, July 10.

Trending Now

Hyundai India will reveal the SUV through an event scheduled for 12 pm on July 10 which will be telecast live via the company’s official YouTube channel @HyundaiIndia.

You may like to read

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Exter SUV will come in six single-tone and three dual-tone color options including Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki.

Hyundai Exter SUV bookings are currently open. It can be pre-booked by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 offline via Hyundai dealerships across the country as well as online via the auto manufacturer’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform.

Hyundai Exter SUV will be offered in 5 trim options: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect, equipped with 3 powertrain options 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission.

As per the teaser, Hyundai Exter will be equipped with an 8-inch HD touchscreen and an advanced digital cluster with 4.2-inch colour TFT MID along with Hyundai Bluelink with an in-built navigation and smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safety, the SUV will be equipped with ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HAC (Hill Assist Control), 3-Point Seat Belt and seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, and Burglar Alarm among other features.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Car and Bike News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES