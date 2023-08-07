Hyundai Launches Creta, Alacazar Adventure Edition | Check Prices, Features Here

Home

The Creta is available in two variants priced from Rs 15.17 lakh, while the Alcazar comes in four variants priced from Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has finally launched the Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition in the market. According to the reports, both Creta and Alcazar Adventure Editions offer as many as 21 unique features. The Creta is available in two variants priced from Rs 15.17 lakh, while the Alcazar comes in four variants priced from Rs 19.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Adventure Editions get an all-black front grille, black 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers and special ‘Adventure’ badges on the fenders. Both SUVs are offered in the new Ranger Khakhi exterior colour, in addition to Abyss Black, Atlas White and Titan Grey shades.

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition colours

The Creta Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 Monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 2 Dual Tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black & new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black).

Alcazar Adventure Edition will be offered with 4 Monotone (Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey & new Ranger Khaki) and 3 Dual Tone color options (Atlas White with Abyss Black, new Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black & Titan Grey with Abyss Black).

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure Edition: Key Specifications

The Adventure Editions get an all-black front grille, black 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers and special ‘Adventure’ badges on the fenders.

The Adventure Editions get an all-black interior with Sage Green inserts on the dashboard, special mats and silver pedals.

The SUVs also get Sage Green piping and stitching on the seats.

Both models come equipped with a dashcam.

The Creta Adventure Edition is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 113 BHP and 144 Nm.

The SX variant is offered with a 6-speed manual, while the SX (O) trim gets a CVT.

The Alcazar Adventure Edition is available with either a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 158 BHP and 253 Nm or a 1.5-litre diesel that puts out 114 BHP and 250 Nm.

While a 6-speed manual gearbox is standard, the petrol version is available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the diesel gets a 6-speed automatic option.

