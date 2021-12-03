New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India today announced the launch of Hyundai Spotlight in collaboration with Universal Music India. While Hyundai Spotlight is a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent, this partnership is set forth for release of first song ‘Dhoonde Sitaare’ featuring renowned singers Aastha Gill and King.Also Read - Hyundai Flags Off First Edition Of 'Hyundai Explorers' Customer Drive Expedition

Hyundai Spotlight will have six original songs in its first year with multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India. The new platform aims at helping emerging talents with the best artists and repertoire advice with international video production quality and promotions by leveraging Universal Music India's partner relations and their efforts.

"A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought Beyond Mobility. With our new collaboration with Universal Music India, we are confident that Hyundai Spotlight will enable and motivate many young artists to come forward and showcase their talent," Hyundai Motor India Sales, Marketing and Service Director Tarun Garg said.

“At Universal Music, it’s our continued endeavour to let talent blossom. No matter where you are from or how established you are, which is quite often the basic requirement for any artist to get a deal. Being an artist-first label, it’s our duty to give everyone that privilege purely on meritocracy. We have created Spotlight in partnership with our friends at Hyundai India, who are known to innovate and go where few marketers dare to. So this is going to be a safe and pure place for singers, singer-songwriters, producers or composers to come and show us how good they are, and if they truly deserve to be discovered, we will in the most mainstream way possible,” said Devraj Sanyal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Universal Music Group.

Hyundai Spotlight is claimed to be based on the insight that younger generations want authenticity from the brands they associate with. Through this music initiative, Hyundai aims to directly connect with millennials, who have become the largest car buying demographic in India. The purpose is to provide a platform for the enablement of young talent in the country.