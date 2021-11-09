New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has launched its new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’, which is inspired by Hyundai Motor company’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. The new brand campaign is based on three pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation and illustrates the automaker’s approach to be the customer’s lifetime partner.Also Read - Hyundai, BTS Join Hands To Raise Awareness About Carbon Neutrality

Intelligent Technology

According to Hyundai, it is developing technologies that are intelligent, advanced and future-ready, and deliver quality network experiences to customers and even go beyond mobility by being a part of their experiences and lifestyle. The automaker offers Bluelink connectivity technology in eight models in India with certain models boasting more than 60 connected features. Also Read - Hyundai September 2021 Sales: Creta, Venue, i20, Nios, Aura, Santro, Verna, Kona Electric Witness Decline

Sustainability

Claiming sustainability to be key for its future, Hyundai said that it is focussing on creating sustainable solutions that don’t just create a positive impact for customers but for humanity as well. The automaker’s environment initiatives, across its factory and dealer network, aim to contribute towards the betterment of society and nature. Its manufacturing facility in Chennai is almost self-sustainable in terms of its reliance on water with 100 per cent rainwater harvesting and six ponds providing a total water storage capacity of 3.35 lakh kilolitres. Also Read - Hyundai Motor's Domestic Sales Rise 2 Per Cent in August 2021

Innovation

Hyundai is evolving towards creating an innovative ecosystem that takes care of several aspects, including choice of transmissions, convenience to own and lifestyle membership programs. According to the automaker, its Click to Buy end-to-end car-buying platform is getting great traction from customers delivering them seamless engagement with the brand. With 30+ partners on Hyundai Mobility Membership, the company is also offering lifestyle solutions to its customers.

“Hyundai has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its brand image as technologically advanced, sustainable and innovative. As a customer-centric organisation, we aim to elevate customer interactions with our brand, not just in the realms of mobility but create experiences that are beyond what is conventional. We understand that time is our most precious possession, and we want to empower our customers with quality time,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO S S Kim said.

“So we are redefining our services and experiences that create memories and surpass expectations of our customer thereby delivering quality time. Under the aegis of Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai Motor India’s new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ reinforces its commitment of future mobility which is intelligent and thrives with sustainability,” he added.