Hyundai Launches New CRETA; Specs, Features, Other Details Inside

Hyundai New CRETA: Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched the highly awaited new Hyundai CRETA. According to the company, the new Hyundai CRETA promises a paradigm shift with cutting-edge technology, segment-defining safety, exhilarating performance, and comfort and convenience features.

Development Concept

The new Hyundai CRETA is an embodiment of Hyundai’s Global Design Language of “Sensuous Sportiness,” aiming to deliver the Ultimate SUV experience across five key pillars:

▪ Commanding & Charismatic Exteriors

▪ Radiant & Upmarket Interiors

▪ Exciting & Advanced Technology

▪ Trusted & Fun-to-drive Performance

▪ All-round Uncompromised Safety

Commanding And Charismatic Exteriors

The new Hyundai CRETA presents a bold design catering to the new-age tech-savvy customers who embrace the spirit of exploring. The distinctive front profile with a new Signature Horizon LED positioning lamp and DRLs, black chrome parametric radiator grille, and quad beam LED headlamps give a commanding look to the new Hyundai CRETA.

The redesigned rear profile of the new Hyundai CRETA is accentuated with all-new signature connected LED tail lamps, a new tailgate, bumpers and skid plate design, and a new aerodynamic spoiler.

The new Hyundai CRETA retains the unmistakable silhouette when viewed from the side while improving the overall look with redesigned sharper and sportier diamond-cut alloy wheels.

New Hyundai CRETA Exterior Dimensions

Length x Width x Height 4 330 x 1 790 x 1 635 mm (With Roof Rack) Wheelbase 2 610 mm Radiant & Upmarket Interiors: The premium interior of the new Hyundai CRETA compliments its commanding exterior design. Featuring cockpit-inspired interiors, the new Hyundai CRETA offers Hi-Tech Seamlessly integrated curvilinear screens with 26.03 cm (10.25”) infotainment screen and an advanced 26.03 cm (10.25”) multi-display digital cluster.

New Centre Console Design

The all-new center console design with controls for the new Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC) offers an engaging drive experience.

The dashboard features new trendy air conditioning vents that blend harmoniously with the overall design language.

The new Hyundai CRETA offers enhanced comfort with spacious interiors and generous luggage room, cooled Glove Box, and ample storage space making every journey relaxed and comfortable for its occupants.

Enhanced Customer Convenience

With segment-leading features such as a Voice-enabled smart Panoramic Sunroof, Front-row ventilated seats, and an 8-way Power adjustment for the driver Seat, the Ultimate SUV remains Undisputed, when it comes to wafting occupants in supreme comfort.

The new Hyundai CRETA has Premium Leatherette seats upholstery, 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat, Rear window Sunshade, Rear seat Headrest Cushion, USB Charger (c-type), LED reading lamps, and rear center armrest that lends an overall luxurious feel to the interiors.

Exciting And Advanced Technology

The technologically superior new Hyundai CRETA boasts of advanced technology with safety and comfort features remaining undisputed with segment-leading technology.

All-new Integrated & connected Infotainment & Cluster: As one steps into the new Hyundai CRETA, they are greeted by a technologically advanced and premium 26.03 cm (10.25”) digital cluster featuring dynamic themes switchable with every drive mode. The 20.63 cm (10.25”) digital cluster features a display for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), including dedicated read-outs for Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Front Collision Avoidance. The digital cluster also features a Blind View Monitor, relaying feed from cameras placed at the ORVMs. Together, these features ensure customers are always aware of the driving conditions.

The all-new seamlessly integrated 26.03 cm (10.25”) infotainment screen features a multi-language UI display with support for 10 regional and 2 international languages. Occupants can access 7 distinctive “sounds of nature” through the infotainment screen on the new Hyundai CRETA, with each sound signature transporting occupants to serene locales and offering them an enriched user experience.

In-built music streaming & Premium Bose Surround Sound: Eliminating the need to glance at the phone for music, the new Hyundai CRETA taps into sensory appeal with the introduction of the in-built music streaming application JioSaavn Pro (with a one-year complimentary subscription) for a transcendent music experience. This allows users to enjoy ad-free music, offering the latest and trending song recommendations, curated playlists, and searching for music by artists and albums while supporting music streaming from 16 languages.

Streaming features coupled with the Bose Premium Sound 8 Speaker System promise to create a personal orchestra for occupants while comfortably ensconced in the comfort offered in the new Hyundai CRETA.

Advanced connectivity with Hyundai Blue Link: Additionally, the new Hyundai CRETA comes equipped with Blue Link connected car technology service with 70+ connected features such as Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Fuel Level, etc.), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and receive notifications through a Smart Watch. Blue Link supports smartwatch applications for Wear OS by Google, Watch OS by Apple, and TIZEN OS for Samsung’s Galaxy watches.

Trusted And Fun-to-drive Performance

The new Hyundai CRETA is powered by a mix of refined, torquey and ferocious powertrains including- 1.5 l MPi Petrol (6MT/ IVT), 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/ 6AT) and Power packed 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT), to provide superior driving experiences to customer.

All powertrains are equipped with ISG to deliver an optimum combination of performance and efficiency. For an engaging Driving Experience, the new Hyundai CRETA comes with 3 drive modes (Eco, Normal & Sport) and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand & Mud) that optimize driving comfort across different terrains.

Undisputed Performance (5 Powertrain Options) NEW ENGINE CAPACITY (CC) MAXIMUM POWER (PS/RPM) MAXIMUM TORQUE (KGM/RPM) TRANSMISSION FUEL EFFICIENCY (ARAI Tested) 1.5 l MPi Petrol 1 497 115 / 6 300 14.7 / 4 500 6MT 17.4 km/l IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) 17.7 km/l 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel 1 493 116 / 4 000 25.5 / 1 500-2 750 6MT 21.8 km/l 6AT 19.1 km/l 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol 1 482 160 / 5500 25.8 / 1 500-3 500 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) 18.4 km/l

All-round Uncompromised Safety

Underneath the brilliant design of the new Hyundai CRETA, are the origins of a superstructure that underpins its capabilities. To ensure occupants are cocooned in a cabin of safety, the new Hyundai CRETA features an exoskeleton that offers structural reinforcement at key joints. The strong body structure of the new Hyundai CRETA is forged with a liberal amount of advanced and high-strength steel offering a protective shell for all the occupants.

The body structure has been further reinforced on key areas like crash members, floor, side sill, and crash pad to improve structural rigidity and energy absorption. Thus ensuring a high level of crashworthiness. As a testament to Hyundai’s philosophy of standardizing safety, the new Hyundai CRETA features 36 Standard Safety Features and over 70 Advanced Safety Features

The new Hyundai CRETA will be offered in 6 mono-tone colour options including New and exclusive Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey, and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

