New Delhi: South Korean auto major Hyundai on Tuesday launched fully-electric SUV Kona in India. The starting price of the new SUV is Rs 25.3 lakh. Notably, the company has sought government support to ensure that these electric vehicles (EVs) are not just meant for fleets but also for personal use.

The model has different driving modes and has infotainment features, 136 PS of power with an ability to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 9.7 seconds. Besides, the SUV can be fully charged in around six hours. It is also equipped with exciting features such as a total of six airbags, anti-lock braking systems with electronic brake-force distribution, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear camera with guidelines.

Witness a new age come alive with India's First Fully Electric SUV, the #KONAElectric. Watch the Launch LIVE on our Twitter page on July 9, 2019 at 12:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/4MwMIxQiIp — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 7, 2019

Currently, EVs are extremely expensive which require economies of scale to make them affordable for mass adoption, stated Kim, the MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Commenting on the FAME II scheme, which currently offers incentives to four-wheeler EVs used for fleets and public transportation, Kim said, “Our desire is that such incentives should also be extended to personal usage too for the market to develop.”

Referring to the Kona EV, Kim assured, “This will be the game changer in the Indian EV market. We are addressing range anxiety which is one of the biggest issues that consumers have in mind when buying an EV.” The Kona EV delivers a range of 452 km in one single charge under standard testing conditions, stated the company. Kim noted, “As we embark on the journey of India’s future mobility, the launch of country’s first fully-electric SUV Kona will be a revolutionary and a definitive forward move to change the perspective towards electric cars altogether.”

Drive into the future with India’s First All – Electric SUV. Unleashing the stylish #KONAElectric, with a 452km range per full charge. Eco-friendly and packed with power*, the #KONAElectric truly delivers an electric performance! Test Drive today! pic.twitter.com/cq9M2TtH1v — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 9, 2019

The Kona EV will be assembled at HMIL’s Chennai plant with most of the major components imported. It will be launched only in 11 cities across India, considering charging constraints and demand expectations in mind, HMIL said.

