Hyundai Motor India today reported a growth of 2.3 per cent in domestic sales to 46,866 units in August 2021. The automobile manufacturer's domestic sales stood at 45,809 units in the year-ago month. Hyundai sells models like the Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Verna, Elantra, Kona Electric and Tucson, in the domestic market.

The export sales of Hyundai Motor India increased by 79.4 per cent to 12,202 units in August 2021. In the same month last year, the automobile manufacturer had exported 6,800 units.

The cumulative sales (domestic + exports) of Hyundai Motor India climbed by 12.3 per cent to 59,068 units in August 2021. The automobile manufacturer had recorded cumulative sales of 52,609 units in August 2020.

Hyundai Motor India will launch the new i20 N Line in the country on September 2, 2021. The Hyundai i20 N Line was unveiled in India on August 24, 2021. The bookings for the new i20 N Line also commenced on August 24, 2021, for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, the new i20 N Line employs a 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine that develops 120PS of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired either with a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed iMT. As per Hyundai’s internal testing, the new i20 N Line can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 9.9 seconds. The claimed mileage is 20.25kmpl for the i20 N Line T-GDi petrol 7-speed DCT variant and 20kmpl for the i20 N Line T-GDi petrol iMT variant.

The Hyundai i20 N Line is loaded with features like a chequered flag-inspired front grille, dark chrome connecting tail lamp garnish, twin-tip exhaust, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N logo, all four disc brakes, tailgate spoiler with side wings, black interiors with red inserts, chequered flag design leather seats with N logo, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster with TFT MID, Bose seven-speaker system, three-spoke steering wheel with N logo, gear knob with N logo, red ambient lighting system, Hyundai Bluelink with OTA map updates and voice-enabled electric sunroof.