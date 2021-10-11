New Delhi: With semi-conductor shortage adversely affecting vehicle production, Hyundai Motor India witnessed a decline of 34.24 per cent in domestic sales to 33,087 units in September 2021 from 50,313 units in September 2020. During the month, the sales of models like the Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, Hyundai i20, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Aura, Hyundai Santro, Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Kona Electric were down. Only the Hyundai Tucson and the Hyundai Elantra posted growth in sales.Also Read - MG Astor Launch, Price Reveal Today: Should Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun Worry?

The Hyundai Creta's sales slipped by 33.52 per cent to 8,193 units in September 2021 from 12,325 units in the year-ago month. The Hyundai Venue recorded a fall of 6.43 per cent in sales to 7,924 units in September 2021 from 8,469 units in the same month last year. The Hyundai i20 clocked a decline of 47.69 per cent in sales to 5,153 units in September 2021 from 9,852 units in September 2020.

The sales of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios fell by 59.86 per cent to 4,168 units in September 2021 from 10,385 units in the year-ago month. The sales of the Hyundai Aura were down by 26.27 per cent to 2,862 units in September 2021 from 3,882 units in the same month last year. Launched in June 2021, the Hyundai Alcazar garnered sales of 1,929 units in September 2021.

The Hyundai Santro sales plunged by 40.74 per cent to 1,798 units in September 2021 from 3,034 units in September 2020. The sales of the Hyundai Verna dropped by 60.55 per cent to 879 units in September 2021 from 2,228 units in the year-ago month. Only a single unit of the Hyundai Kona Electric was sold in September 2021 resulting in a decline of 96.55 per cent over 29 units sold in the same month last year.

The Hyundai Tucson witnessed a rise of 63.53 per cent in sales to 139 units in September 2021 from 85 units in September 2020. The sales of the Hyundai Elantra grew by 70.83 per cent to 41 units in September 2021 from 24 units in the same month last year.

Hyundai September 2021 Domestic Sales