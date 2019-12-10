New Delhi: South Korean auto major Hyundai is expected to unveil the latest version of its i20 premium hatchback at the Auto Expo 2020. Once unveiled, the car is expected to be launched by the middle of next year.

It will also be the company’s newest launch after last year’s Elite i20 facelift.

In terms of feature, the latest i20, which has, in recent days, been spotted undergoing tests, has been given a brand new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, split LED tail lamps and a number plate fixed in the rear bumper. Additionally, on the front, there is a wide cascading grille, flanked by halogen projector headlamps.

The interiors, meanwhile, are expected to be equipped with a fully digital driver’s display, along with a touchscreen infotainment system. The car is also likely to get a new steering wheel, A Bluelink-connected car technology, phone app connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless phone charger and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror (IRVM) are also reported to be in the works.

It is expected to be powered by BS-6 compliant engines, of which three options will be there: 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, Venue’s 1-litre turbocharged petrol unit and the 1.5-litre Kia Seltos’ CRDI diesel engine.

One launched, the i20 is likely to be priced at over 5.5lakh and contest against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz etc.

Hyundai also recently commenced a feasibility study in India after earlier announcing plans to launch its green car Nexo in the country.