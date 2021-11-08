Seoul: Hyundai Motor Company has teased the Seven all-electric concept SUV ahead of its global debut at AutoMobility LA on November 17, 2021. The Hyundai Seven will be the newest addition to the automaker’s dedicated battery electric vehicle brand, the Ioniq.

The Hyundai Seven showcases Hyundai Motor Company’s future design and technology innovation in the electric mobility era. From the teased images, it becomes ample clear that the overall design of the Hyundai Seven electric SUV is completely different from the ICE models.

The Hyundai Seven’s lighting architecture is defined by parametric pixels, Ioniq’s unique design identity connecting analogue with digital emotions.

The Hyundai Seven’s interior suggests a premium and personalised lounge ambience. The furnishings have been trimmed in sustainable materials for a refined and eco-friendly mobility experience.