New Delhi: South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai will on Tuesday launch Aura, it’s latest sub-4m offering, in India. A sedan ased on the third-generation Hyundai i10, the car is said to be designed primarily for the Indian market and is the successor to Hyundai Xcent.

The Aura comes with three BS6-compliant engines. There is a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi engine petrol motor that generates 100 PS and 172 Nm of torque. There is another petrol option, a 1.2-litre engine that delivers 83 PS and 114 Nm of torque. Lastly, there is a sole diesel option- a new 1.2-litre Ecotorq powertrain that produces 75 PS and 190 Nm of torque

The sedan will be available in 12 variants, eight of which are petrol while the remaining eight are diesel. Colourwise, it comes in six options-Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Alpha Blue and Vintage Brown.

In terms of dimensions, the car is 3,995mm in length. The width, height and wheelbase are 1,680mm, 1520mm and 2,450mm respectively. Featurewise, the Aura comes with projector headlamps, projector fog lamps, twin boomerang DRLs, Z-shaped LED taillamps and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There is also an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and CarPlay compatibility, 5.3-inch digital speedometer and MID, and wireless charging.

There is also a ‘Wonder Warranty’ option under which there are three options: three-year/lakh km, four-year/50,000 km and five-year/40,000 km.

Once launched, the Aura will compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire, Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Ameo. It is expected to be priced between Rs six lakh-nine lakh.