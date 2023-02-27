Home

Hyundai To Launch New Alcazar with Turbo Petrol Engine | Check Features Here

Hyundai To Launch New Alcazar with Turbo Petrol Engine | Check Features Here

The company will debut the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit besides two other engines offered with the Alcazar currently.

Hyundai Alcazar gets new 1.5 turbo petrol engine; bookings open

New Delhi: Korean automobile giant Hyundai has introduced a new engine to boost its three-row SUV Alcazar. The company will debut the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit besides two other engines offered with the Alcazar currently. Bookings for the updated Alcazar are now open, and a booking amount has been set at Rs 25,000. “We have refined the design of Hyundai Alcazar as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

Hyundai’s new 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will be seen in the Alcazar SUV, the all-new Verna that debuts on March 21, the Creta SUV and even the Kia line-up, including the Seltos and the Carens.

Hyundai Alcazar: Key Details Here

Hyundai Alcazar with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit will be RDE compliant and compatible with E20 fuel.

The Hyundai Alcazar has received a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The new 1.5-litre engine has class leading power not just for the petrol midsize SUV segment

The new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is RDE compliant and also E20 (Ethanol) fuel ready.

Gearbox choices will include a six-speed manual and a new 7-speed DCT that replaces the six-speed torque convertor automatic available with the 2.0 petrol.

The Alcazar 1.5 turbo-petrol also gets integrated start-stop tech, and, according to Hyundai

The Alcazar diesel, which comes with the tried and tested 1.5-litre engine good for 115hp and 250Nm, will remain unchanged.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.