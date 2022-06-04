Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022: Hyundai is all set to launch the Venue facelift on June 16 and official bookings have begun already for a token amount of Rs. 21000. The car maker have revealed the 2022 Venue facelift previewing the exterior design of the compact SUV. According to the brochure shared by the Korean carmaker, Venue facelift SUV will be offered in both petrol and diesel variants.Also Read - Hyundai Motors To Unleash New Models, Facelifted Cars In India: Pictures Inside

The SUV will come with redesigned front and rear fascias and get a slew of tech and feature updates on the inside. The carmaker has rejigged the new Venue’s engine and transmission options and added an S(O) trim level for the petrol variants. Also Read - #BoycottHyundai Trends On Twitter. Here's Why

Hyundai is expected to price it between Rs 7.11 lakh and Rs 11.84 (ex-showroom Delhi). It will have the usual crop of sub-4-metre SUVs to take on, including the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV300. Also Read - India- South Korea Trade Talks Today, Read Key Points Of This Bilateral Relationship Here

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022: Feature, Specifications

The most noticeable update is a new dual-tone black and beige interior theme in place of the all-black theme of the pre-facelift Venue. On first sight, you’ll notice the new Venue’s front fascia with Tucson-esque Parametric design cues such as its bolder front grille, larger eyebrow LED indicator lights and tweaked headlight housings. At the rear, the new Venue gets eye-catching taillights connected by a full-width LED light strip. The new bumper gets a similar wide black panel It also gets two new major features – a fully digital instrument cluster and a drive mode selector on the centre console with Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes. Other updates include Alexa and Google Voice Assistant that can communicate in multiple languages, an updated infotainment system with over 60 connected car features. It also comes with a feature called ‘Sounds of Nature’, which plays soothing, acoustic sounds like crackling fire or sea waves while driving. The Venue will also get a two-step reclining rear seat, which Hyundai claims is a first-in-segment feature. The Venue will also get two new exterior paint options – Phantom Black and dual-tone Fiery Red with contrasting black roof. Hyundai Venue will be available in six trim levels – E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O). The base E and S variants will only come with the 1.2-litre petrol engine in manual guise, while the mid-spec S+/S(O) trim will come with all the powertrain options on offer. The SX variant will only come with manual versions of the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel engines. Lastly, the top-spec SX(O) variant will be offered with the 1.0 turbo-petrol engine with both iMT and DCT gearboxes and the 1.5 diesel MT. The Venue facelift will continue to offer the same powertrain options as before. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine churns out 83ps and 114nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Imagine if you could tell your car its next move. Now that's Lit. Control your car from your home with the Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. Stay tuned for more.

To know more, click here: https://t.co/Kv5dNsqhC3#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #VENUE #LivetheLitlife pic.twitter.com/TVmzjLqXCy — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) June 3, 2022

The SUV was first brought to India in 2019 and it became an instant hit among buyers here. Hyundai had received 50,000 bookings for the SUV within 60 days of its launch. Toward the end of its lifecycle, the pre-facelift model had a waiting period ranging between one and three months.