Hyundai Venue N-Line Launch LIVE: Hyundai Motor is all set to launch the Venue N Line SUV in India today, Sept 6. The car will be the Korean carmaker’s second N-Line model to be offered in India after the i20 N-Line premium hatchback. The Venue N Line will be slightly more expensive than the regular model, but it will make up for the premium with its spruced-up handling, spicier styling, sportier interior, and a raspier exhaust note. Moreover, the SUV standard variants with the 1.0-litre engine mated to seven-speed DCT transmission is expected to cost between ₹10.97 lakh and 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Visually, the vehicle gets sporty red accents on the exterior and interior. Moreover, the vehicle rides on a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding. The SUV will be available in three colour options – Thunder Blue, Shadow Grey and Polar White exterior paint with a black roof. Here’s the information and key changes that you need to know about Hyundai Venue N Line SUV .Also Read - Hyundai Venue N Line Set To Launch on September 6, Bookings Open | Check Specifications Here

