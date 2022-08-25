New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has commenced accepting pre-bookings for the Hyundai Venue N Line. Interested buyers can note that they can pre-book the SUV at Rs 20,000 Hyundai Signature dealerships or the company’s ‘Click to buy’ website. The Hyundai Venue N Line SUV will be offered in five different colour options- Gray and White monochrome and three dual-tone colour modelsAlso Read - Tata Motors Launches New SUV Teaser | Here's What Interested Buyers Can Expect

The all-new Hyundai Venue N Line SUV will launch in the country on September 6, 2022. Hyundai Venue N Line will be unveiled in Metaverse in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox.

Hyundai Venue N Line SUV: Here are the specifications