New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India has commenced accepting pre-bookings for the Hyundai Venue N Line. Interested buyers can note that they can pre-book the SUV at Rs 20,000 Hyundai Signature dealerships or the company's 'Click to buy' website. The Hyundai Venue N Line SUV will be offered in five different colour options- Gray and White monochrome and three dual-tone colour models
The all-new Hyundai Venue N Line SUV will launch in the country on September 6, 2022. Hyundai Venue N Line will be unveiled in Metaverse in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox.
Hyundai Venue N Line SUV: Here are the specifications
- The Hyundai Venue N Line SUV will come in five different colour options- Gray and White monochrome and three dual-tone colour models.
- The vehicle will come with a revamped tail gate spoiler with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
- The wheels will have N branding on them.
- N emblem seen on the side fenders, grille and tail gate.
- The car will feature red accents on the bumper fender along with side sills and roof rails.
- Hyundai Venue N Line will come with smart features including Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant.
- It will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes.
- The SUV will be equipped with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features.
- As far as the interior is concerned, the SUV will have an all-black theme with red accents.
- It will come with parking assist sensors, all four disc brakes, CSM, HAC and ESC.
- The vehicle will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, capable of producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.
- The engine will be coupled with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.