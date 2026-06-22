India-made Renault Duster heads overseas, All details inside

Renault has begun exporting the new-gen Duster from India! The first batch of 750 SUVs has been shipped to South Africa from the Chennai plant.

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Renault India has started exports of the new-generation Duster, with the first batch of 750 vehicles being shipped from Chennai to South Africa.

The export operation is being handled from Renault-Nissan’s manufacturing facility near Chennai which serves both domestic and international markets. The move comes just a few months after the launch of the new-generation Duster in India.

The new-generation Duster is the first Renault model in India to be based on the Renault Group Modular Platform. The platform has been designed to support multiple body styles and powertrain options including petrol, hybrid and future electrified applications. This flexibility is expected to allow Renault to adapt products for different international markets from the same production base.

Engine and Powertrain Options

In terms of specifications, the India-spec Duster is offered with turbo-petrol powertrains and transmission choices including manual and dual-clutch automatic gearboxes. Renault has also confirmed that a strong-hybrid version will join the range later in 2026. The hybrid setup is expected to combine a 1.8-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack.

Features and Tech

The SUV introduces several features that were not available on the previous-generation Duster sold in India. Depending on the variant, it gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Google built-in services, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, ventilated front seats, powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and a 360-degree camera system.

Safety Package

Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and a package of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems . Renault claims the SUV offers 17 ADAS functions, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.

Bharat NCAP Rating

The Duster has also received a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. In crash tests conducted under the Indian assessment programme, the SUV scored 30.49 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection. The rating applies across all variants and powertrain options.

Dimensions and Practicality

Dimensionally, the SUV offers 212 mm of ground clearance and a boot capacity of up to 700 litres when measured to the roof, making it one of the larger cargo areas available in its segment. Renault has also equipped the vehicle with roof rails capable of carrying additional luggage loads.

With exports now underway, the new-generation Duster becomes the latest vehicle to be shipped from India to overseas markets. The first destination is South Africa while Renault is expected to announce additional export markets as production volumes increase over the coming months.