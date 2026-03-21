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India to See More EV Charging Points with New Mahindra-HPCL Deal

India to See More EV Charging Points with New Mahindra-HPCL Deal

Mahindra group and HPCL will install fast EV chargers at fuel stations across India to boost charging access.

New Delhi: Mahindra Group’s EV charging unit Charge_iN has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited to set up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country. The development was announced on March 20, 2026.

As part of the agreement, EV charging stations will be installed at HPCL’s fuel retail outlets. The oil marketing company operates more than 24,400 such outlets across India and currently has over 5,400 EV charging stations under its HP e-Charge network.

This will focus on deploying 180 kW dual-gun DC fast chargers intended for electric four-wheelers. These chargers will be installed at selected locations within HPCL’s network including highway and urban fuel stations.

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The agreement comes amid ongoing efforts to expand public charging infrastructure in India which remains limited in comparison to the growing number of electric vehicles on the road. Availability of charging points particularly fast chargers continues to be a key factor affecting EV usage and intercity travel.

HPCL’s retail network provides access to multiple high-traffic locations which may be used for the phased rollout of additional charging points. The companies have not disclosed a timeline or the total number of chargers planned under this agreement.

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