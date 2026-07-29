Inside Steelbird: Exclusive Interview with the MD | Helmet Innovation & New Launches

In this exclusive interview, we take you inside thein, for an insightful conversation with the company’s Managing Director. We discuss Steelbird’s journey, the latest innovations in helmet manufacturing, upcoming product launches, and the brand’s vision for the future of rider safety in India.During the interview, the MD shares how Steelbird focuses on combining advanced technology, premium design, and rigorous safety standards to manufacture helmets that meet the needs of modern riders. From the use of high-quality materials and advanced production techniques to extensive quality testing, every helmet is designed with rider protection as the top priority.We also explore the company’s latest helmet lineup, future expansion plans, and the growing importance of certified helmets in reducing road accident injuries. In addition, you’ll get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the manufacturing process, where every stage—from the outer shell and EPS liner to stitching, visor fitting, and final quality inspection—is carried out with precision.If you’re a motorcycle enthusiast, a rider who values safety, or simply curious about how helmets are made, this interview is packed with valuable insights.