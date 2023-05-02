Ipower Batteries Launch India’s First LMFP Batteries ‘Rugpro’ For 2-Wheeler Industry; Details Here

Home

New Delhi: Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd has recently announced achieving a major milestone which is being dubbed as revolutionizing the EV 2-wheeler industry in India. The company has developed India’s first LMFP (Lithium Magnesium Iron Phosphate) batteries for EV industry. These batteries have been named as Rugpro series by the company.

These battery series has received AIS 156 (Amendment III) Phase 2 approval from the Government of India under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme. Ipower Batteries is by far the only battery manufacturer in the country to have achieved this.

To ensure they meet the needs of the Indian market, the Rugpro (LMFP) batteries have undergone rigorous field testing. The cells used in the battery are 2C rated, allowing them to discharge high amounts of power quickly.

Additionally, the combination of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) with Manganese provides a long-life cycle and high energy density. The LMFP batteries are an upgraded version of LFP batteries and makes up for their shortcomings.

The Rugpro batteries are made of aluminium and have pressure valve to disseminate pressure from building up in batteries, comes with an active balancing BMS and inbuilt audio-video system to monitor battery behaviour. These batteries come with SB-75 and Chogori connectors and have rugged design to weather any conditions they are subjected to.

The battery also includes Ipower’s smart BMS that provides active balancing in the battery packs, which is the most efficient way to improve performance and extend battery life. To ensure optimal performance in Indian climatic conditions, the battery incorporates a special passive thermal management system.

The Rugpro series is currently offering 8 battery variants which are most advanced and suitable battery for all Indian conditions. With its superior performance, high energy density, high thermal stability, and long cycle life, the Rugpro series is expected to revolutionize the Indian EV market.

Vikas Aggarwal, Founder & MD of Ipower Batteries, said “We are thrilled to launch India’s first LMFP batteries under Rugpro series. This is a significant milestone for Ipower Batteries and the Indian EV industry. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation and to contribute to the growth of the industry. Our new batteries have received a remarkable welcome from our associated OEM vendors and other partners. Ipower will be delivering the first batch of 5,000 battery packs by May 2023. We thank our clients, EV network for their trust and motivation, which has constantly inspired us to come up with new and innovative solutions for the industry”.

About Ipower Batteries Pvt Ltd

Incorporated in December 2019, with a full-fledged state of the art manufacturing unit in Kundli (Haryana) which has a large capacity energy storage per month, Ipower batteries is aimed at fulfilling the need for such solutions. The company has a strong backing in R&D and experience for over three decades from its parent company which allows them to work on innovative product line for the market.

The company’s manufacturing has IMS certified (ISO 9001-2015,14001:2015,45001:2018) for producing high-quality Lithium-Ion batteries. With this they are ready to become the largest Clean Energy Storage Provider in India.

