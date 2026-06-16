Is Kia Carens Clavis EV the perfect family EV for India? Full details inside

Is the Kia Carens Clavis EV the perfect family electric car for India? In this detailed review, we explore everything this new electric MPV has to offer. From its stylish exterior design and spacious cabin to the latest technology and comfort features, we cover all the key highlights in depth.

We also take a closer look at the battery options, claimed driving range, charging capabilities, performance, practicality, boot space, passenger comfort and overall ownership experience. With its premium interior, flexible seating layout and family-friendly features, the Clavis EV aims to make everyday commuting and long-distance travel more convenient and efficient.

Whether you’re planning to switch to an electric vehicle or searching for a spacious family car with lower running costs, this video will help you decide if the Kia Carens Clavis EV is the right choice. Watch till the end for our complete verdict on its features, value for money and real-world appeal.

