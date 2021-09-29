New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover India has opened bookings for the new Jaguar I-Pace Black. The Black edition of the I-Pace electric SUV gets an enhanced black pack, which includes a gloss black finish on the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges.

The Jaguar I-Pace Black features a panoramic sunroof and 19-inch diamond-turned with gloss dark grey contrasting wheels. The cabin has ebony leather sports seats and ebony headliner. The new I-Pace Black is available in several colour options, including Aruba and Farallon Pearl Black.

The Jaguar I-Pace Black has the same specifications as the standard Jaguar I-Pace. There are two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors, one on each axle. The motors belt out a combined 394bhp of maximum power and 696Nm of peak torque. The AWD-capable electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.8 seconds. It has a 90kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 470km (WLTP standard).

The 0 to 100 per cent normal charging time for the Jaguar I-Pace is nearly 13 hours using a 7.4kW AC charger. A 0 to 100 per cent fast charge can be achieved in approximately two hours with a DC charger.

The standard Jaguar I-Pace is offered in India in three variants — S, SE and HSE. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, India).

90 kWh Electric AWD S – Rs 1.06 crore

90 kWh Electric AWD SE – Rs 1.08 crore

90 kWh Electric AWD HSE – Rs 1.12 crore

The Jaguar I-Pace rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi e-tron 50/55/Sportback 55.