Jeep Announces New Program for Compass and Meridian

Jeep India launches Confidence 7 ownership program for Compass and Meridian, offering warranty, AMC, 7-year RSA, priority service and assured buyback up to 60%. Prices start at ₹41,926.

Jeep India has launched a new ownership program called Confidence 7 for the Compass and Meridian SUVs. The program offers bundled warranty, maintenance, roadside assistance and service-related benefits for a duration of up to seven years.

The Confidence 7 package includes extended warranty coverage, annual maintenance contracts (AMC), seven-year roadside assistance (RSA), priority service access and courtesy support.

As per the company, the program includes an Assured Buyback option is also part of the program, offering up to 60 percent of the vehicle’s ex-showroom price as guaranteed future value

Prices for the Confidence 7 program start at ₹41,926 for the Compass and ₹47,024 for the Meridian.

