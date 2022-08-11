Jeep Compass Limited Edition: In July 31, 2017, Jeep had launched its Compass SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 14.95 Lakh and since then the company has built a niche fan following to its portfolio. On Wednesday, the company launched a new special edition of its premium compact SUV Compass to celebrate its 5th anniversary in India. The special edition Compass will sport a ‘5th Anniversary’ badge including body-coloured fender flares, black window trims and grey roof rails, reported Team BHP. Its prices for this limited edition version start at Rs 24.44 lakh and they go up to Rs 28.24 lakh, ex-showroom.Also Read - Jeep Gets Stuck on Road After Heavy Rains Lash Kannur, Locals Try To Pull It Out | Watch

Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition: Variant-wise Prices Also Read - New York: Indian-origin Man Shot Dead Execution-Style In Suspected Hate Crime

Compass 5th Anniversary Variant Price (ex-showroom) Diesel 4X2 MT Rs 24.44 lakh Petrol 4X2 DCT Rs 25.24 lakh Diesel 4X4 AT Rs 28.24 lakh

Jeep Compass Limited Edition Features, Design, Variants

The new Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition model is offered in three variants with multiple powertrain choices. Also Read - Seven-Seater SUV Jeep Meridian To Launch In India Tomorrow. Check Expected Features HERE

It gets 18-inch alloy wheels with granite crystal finish, a 5th Anniversary commemorative badge, leather seats, piano black interior accents, silver roof rails, and more.

On the inside, the SUV sports an all-black colour scheme with piano black accents on the dashboard and a black headliner.

Mechanically, the Jeep Compass 5th Anniversary Edition remains the same as its standard variants. It gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder multijet diesel engine that does its duty in the new Jeep Meridian as well.

Jeep Compass Limited Edition Powertrain

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission with FWD and 4X4 drivetrains.

It gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 7-speed DCT.

It continues to be offered with two powertrain options – the 1.4-litre Multiair petrol (7-speed DDCT AT) and the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel (6-Speed MT) in 4X2 configuration and the top-of-the-line 4X4 configuration in 2.0- litre Multijet diesel (9-Speed AT) with Selec-Terrain.

Jeep Compass Limited Edition Bookings

Bookings for the same are now open at Jeep dealerships as well as on the Jeep India website. The regular variants of the Jeep Compass mid-size SUV are currently priced from Rs 18.39 lakh to Rs 29.94 lakh, ex-showroom.

Jeep Compass Limited Edition Rivals

The Compass competes against the likes of other 5-seat premium SUVs like the Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and the Volkswagen Tiguan. Jeep will also be launching the next-generation Grand Cherokee in the coming months, which will be locally assembled.