New Delhi: Popular SUV, Jeep Compass has got a facelift ahead of the scheduled launch in India next month. It is Jeep Compass' first facelift following the launch in 2017 in the premium segment SUV. With its robust look and power, Jeep Compass made early inroads in the Indian market from the time it launched. Today, carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unveiled the new Jeep Compass with a sharper design and improved infotainment system to target the young drivers. The updated Jeep Compass 2021 boasts of much improved interiors, infotainment system and re-designed LED headlights and tail-lights among others. The facelift version has worked considerably on the infotainment system that now has a 10.1-inch and 10.25-inch display and provides more options online. The new Jeep Compass has a new UConnect that provides a 5-user interface with improved hardware and software. New features like wireless charging have also been included.

The infotainment provides options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection. As far as the base structure is concerned, the makers have not disturbed the winning combination and first look suggests the new design is to do more with the interiors based on user feedback.

The dashboard has been upgraded for a more aesthetic feel. Buyers will be provided with an option to go for the full black leather feel, depending on the variant. Needless to say, the new Jeep Compass has better space from inside and is more user-friendly with advance features.

Safety Features

The facelift Jeep Compass has 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, traction control, hill hold, hill descent feature, ESC, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

New Jeep Compass comes with a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated power-lift gate. It also has all-wheel disc brakes.

Jeep Compass Engine

The SUV comes with a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit (161 bhp and 250 Nm) and 2.0-litre diesel engine (171 bhp and 350 Nm) that are BSVI compliant.

As far as pricing is concerned, Jeep Compass makers have been tight-lipped so far but experts feel a marginal price hike. The older petrol base model, that is the Jeep Compass Sport Plus currently starts at 16.49 lac (ex-showroom Delhi). The price of the new Jeep Compass 2021 model is expected to be revealed near the scheduled launch next month.

Video: Watch the launch or unveiling of new Jeep Compass 2021