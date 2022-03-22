Jeep Trailhawk 2022: Jeep has launched its new Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2022 in India. According to reports, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2022 price starts at Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with several new features as compared to the original Jeep Compass SUV. The company boasts a plethora of off-road focussed accessories. The car has 17-inch tyres as compared to the usual 18-inch for better stability.Also Read - Change Colour Of Your Car With The Press Of A Button: Check BMW's New Model | Video

The headlamps and grille have been kept the same as in Jeep Compass but bumpers and scuff plates have been redesigned. It has offered red stitching and Trailhawk logos on all of the seats.

Along with Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, the car also boasts a 25.6 cm (10.1) Uconnect™ Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also allows wireless charging for the phones.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk also has a 25.9 cm (10.2 inch) Customisable Instrument Cluster. This comes with automatic rain sensing front wipers.

The car also provides the 4*4 drive for an adventurous off-road drive. It has 9-speed automatic gearbox for an easy drive. Jeep Compass Trailhawk 2022 comes powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which belts out 170 bhp and 350 Nm. For the Petrol variant, it has 1.4-litre petrol engine with 160 bhp and 250 Nm.