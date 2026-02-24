Home

Jeep India launches Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition, only 41 units available

Jeep India launched the Jeep Wrangler Willys ’41 Limited Edition, limited to 41 units. Based on Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, it gets unique styling, dashcam and motorised steps.

Jeep India has introduced the Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition in the country, a special version of the Jeep Wrangler that draws design references from the original 1941 Willys MB military vehicle. The company has confirmed that production will be limited to 41 units nationwide, making it a low-volume offering in the Wrangler lineup.

This reintroduction comes after the earlier Willys 41 Special Edition, launched in 2025, was reported to have sold out within seven days. The new edition continues with similar heritage-inspired elements while adding new features and accessory options.

Based on the Rubicon variant, the Wrangler Willys ’41 Limited Edition receives exclusive cosmetic updates, One of 41 collector badging. The edition also incorporates additional equipment such as motorised side steps and an integrated dash camera as part of the standard package.

Jeep is also offering an optional accessory kit designed specifically for this edition. The kit includes a roof carrier with an integrated side ladder and a Sunrider rooftop system.

The Wrangler Willys ’41 Limited Edition will be available at a premium of ₹2,00,000 over the standard Rubicon variant. Customers opting for the optional accessory package will need to pay ₹3,60,000.

